At least 12 dead after wall collapses in Mumbai's Malad

Mumbai: At least 12 people were killed and another four were seriously injured when a wall collapsed in Malad East area here in the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday.

The tragic incident took place near a school in the Pompripada area where a wall collapsed, reportedly due to heavy rainfall. Several people are believed to have been trapped under the debris. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local fire department and police officials rushed to the spot to begin rescue operations, reported news agency ANI.

Several of those injured in the incident have been admitted to local hospitals.

This is the second such incident in Maharashtra in less than a week after a wall collapsed in a residential area in Pune last Saturday. The wall came down on a settlement of workers who were living in makeshift huts made of tin sheets. At least 15 people - all of them labourers hailing from Bihar and West Bengal - died in the incident. A probe has been ordered and two builders in the area have been arrested.

Several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, have witnessed very heavy showers in the past few days which has led to incidents of walls collapsing and trees getting uprooted. Locals are being asked to exercise maximum caution.