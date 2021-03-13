Lockdown and night curfews in several parts of Maharashtra, here is a list of cities effected

Mumbai: As coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across Maharashtra, the rising cases have risen to last years's October peak forcing the state government to impose full lockdown/partial lockdown/night curfew/public curfew in many places.

On Friday, Maharashtra reported 15,817 new cases taking the number of COVID-19 cases to 22,82,191. There have been 56 deaths during the last 24 hours. The death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 52723.

While Mumbai recorded 1,647 new cases in Mumbai, on Friday. With this, the number of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai increased to 3,40,290. There have been four deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 11,523.

LOCKDOWN AND CURFEWS ARE IN EFFECT IN THESE MAHARASHTRA CITIES

Parbhani - A two-day weekend lockdown has been imposed starting from Friday 12 midnight till Monday 6 am.

Nagpur - A strict lockdown from March 15 to March 21 has been announced.

Wardha - A one-and-a-half day curfew has been imposed from 8 am to 8 pm on Monday night. All shops will remain closed except for essential services. Also, hotels, restaurants, shops, petrol pumps will be closed.

Meera Bhayander - Lockdown is in effect in containment and hotspot zones till March 31, while rest of the place will be operational as per rules - Hotels, restaurants, bars will be operational with 50% capacity. Shops selling goods will remain open up to 11 pm.

Aurangabad - A two-day weekend lockdown has been imposed for Saturday and Sunday, March 13 and March 14. During this time everything else except the urgent service and MIDC will remain closed. A partial lockdown was imposed in Aurangabad from March 11 and a curfew from 11 pm to 7 am.

Pune - Night curfew was imposed from 11 am to 6 am. All schools in the district are closed till March 31, gardens are also closed, hotels and goods can remain open till 10 o'clock in the night. A maximum of 50 people can attend the wedding and funeral.

Kalyan-Dombivli - A night curfew has been imposed which means shops can remain open from 7 am to 7 pm. Shops will open on one side of the road on Saturday and on the other side on Sunday. Food stalls and cold drinks stalls/carts can remain open till 7pm. The vegetable market will operate at 50 per cent capacity. The wedding and other ceremonies will have to be held from 7am to 9 pm.

Nanded - A night curfew is in effect from March 12 to March 21, everything will be closed from 7 am to 7 am except for essential services. Coaching classes, weekly markets will be closed. Weddings which are already on March 15 will have permission. Not more than 50 people will be allowed to attend. Weddings are not allowed at this time, religious procession, ban on political gathering, colleges to be held for examination will be open to the purview of the rules.

Panvel - A night curfew is in place from March 12 to March 22 beginning from 11 pm till 5 am. During this time, schools, colleges, coaching classes will remain closed. In view of examination, only class 10th and 12th will be continued. Until March 22 no wedding ceremony can take place without police permission.

Jalgaon - A Janata curfew from March 12 to March 14 in in effect which means everything will be closed except essential services. Around 50 per cent attendance in government offices. Milk sales center, exemption to agriculture related activities.

Washim - Night curfew is in force from March 8 to March 15 and everything is closed except essential services from 5 pm to 9 am. A 38-hour curfew is applicable from 5 pm on Saturday to 9 am on Monday.

Dhule - Janata curfew from Sunday March 14 to Wednesday March 14 force from 6 pm till 6 am is in effect. All weekly markets in the district will remain closed till March 31.