Maharashtra Cabinet to meet on April 29 to discuss rising COVID-19 cases in Vidarbha, Marathwada

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister of Social Welfare Vijay Wadettiwar told Zee News that though the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai and Thane have decreased but in Vidarbha and Marathwada the infections are on a rise.

He said that the Maharashtra Cabinet will hold a meeting on Thursday and a decision may be taken in the matter. The meeting will likely take place at 12.30 pm on April 29.

While, in a previous Cabinet meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced to give free COVID-19 vaccines to the people in the state.

With 66,191 fresh coronavirus positive cases the tally of infections reached to 42,95,027 while with 832 fatalities the death toll rose to 64,760. Maharashtra is now left with 6,98,354 active cases the state health department said.

Notably, Maharashtra has been under lockdown-like restrictions since April 15. On April 21, the Maharashtra government had released a new set of guidelines imposing stricter curbs which come into effect from 8 pm on April 22 and continue till 7 am on May 1.

Except for essential shops and services, all establishments have been shut till May.