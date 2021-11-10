हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Thackeray hospitalised, for treatment of neck pain

The CM said in a statement that in the past two years of the war against the virus, he had no time to even lift his neck from work. "I had this neck pain, but ignored it a bit too much... so whatever had to happen has happened. Now the doctors have advised me to get `proper treatment` for this pain," Thackeray said.

File photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was admitted to the Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday and may undergo a minor surgery for a neck problem, officials said.

Last Monday, Thackeray surprised people after he appeared in an online event wearing a neck-brace and a day later underwent a thorough medical check-up to diagnose the recurring neck and back issues.

Confirming the developments, the CM said in a statement that in the past two years of the war against the virus, he had no time to even lift his neck from work.

"I had this neck pain, but ignored it a bit too much... so whatever had to happen has happened. Now the doctors have advised me to get `proper treatment` for this pain," Thackeray said.

He said he would be admitted to the hospital later this evening for 2-3 days to get the proper treatment, but did not go into details, and officials also remained tight-lipped.

Late this evening, after presiding over the state Cabinet meeting, Thackeray was driven down the Sir HNRF Hospital to treat his medical issues.

He urged the people of Maharashtra not to ignore the vaccination drive and although the state has crossed the 10-crore jabs mark, it is imperative for all to get fully vaccinated.

"Please go to the nearest centre and get yourself vaccinated immediately to protect your life. Your blessings are with me. I am sure I will get well soon," Thackeray said.

