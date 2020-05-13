Maharashtra government paid over Rs 54 crore on train ticket expenses for migrant labourers

The Maharashtra government has paid over Rs 54 crore on the expenses of train tickets for the migrant labourers, amid the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had made the announcement that the government will bear the expenses of the migrant workers.

The expense incurred by the state government to send migrant workers to other states and also to bring back Maharashtra migrant labourers from other states on the shramik special train tickets from the Chief Minister's Fund and Rs 54,75,47,070 was paid to 36 districts.

A district-wise breakupof the amount: 1) Mumbai city-- Rs 12,96,00,000; 2) Mumbai Suburbs--Rs 10,00,00,000; 3) Thane 4,80,00,000; 4) Rayagad--Rs 2,50,00,000; 5) Ratnagiri--Rs 1,50,00,000; 6) Palghar--Rs 3,00,00,000; 7) Sindhudurg--Rs 1,00,00,000; 8) Nashik--Rs 40,00,000; 9) Dhule--Rs 25,00,000; 10) Nandurbar--Rs 25,00,000; 11) Jagaon--Rs 20,00,000; 12) Ahmednagar--Rs 20,00,000; 13) Pune--Rs 8,00,00,000; 14) Satara--Rs 95,81,270; 15) Sangli--Rs 30,00,000; 16) Solapur--Rs 50,00,000; 17) Kolhapur--Rs 1,25,91,400; 18) Aurangabad--Rs 80,00,000; 19) Jalna--Rs 50,00,000; 20) Bead--Rs 30,00,000; 21) Parbhani--Rs 50,00,000; 22) Hingoli--Rs 6,00,000; 23) Nanded--Rs 20,00,000; 24) Osmanabad--Rs 20,00,000; 25) Latur--Rs 60,00,000; 26) Amravati--Rs 30,00,000; 27) Akola--Rs 12,74,400; 28) Washim--Rs 10,00,000; 29) Buldhana--Rs 20,00,000; 30) Date--Rs 35,00,000; 31) Nagpur--Rs 1,20,00,000; 32) Wardha--Rs 30,00,000; 33) Gondia--Rs 25,00,000; 34) Bhandara--Rs 24,00,000; 35) Chandrapur--Rs 30,00,000; and 36) Gadchiroli--Rs 15,00,000.

CM Thackeray has advised the adoption of Goa model to make Maharashtra coronavirus free. He gave this advice in a video conference with district officials on May 12.

He said that in Goa surveys and treatment of patients were conducted by making visits to every house. CM Thackeray made it clear that even if the lockdown is withdrawn the district borders will remain shut.