Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh dispels Whatsapp rumours on Army deployment, says action being taken

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday warned that malicious rumours were being spread on Whatsapp and other social media platform about Army deployment in Mumbai and other cities and warned that strict action is being taken against those behind it.

Anil Deshmukh took to his Twiter handle and tweeted, “Malicious rumours are being spread on Whatsapp & other social media platforms about army deployment in Mumbai and Pune to enforce a 10-day curfew. These are baseless, false rumours & @MahaCyber1 has already begun action against those who began this rumour.’’

The warning from the Maharashtra home minister came in view of reports circulating on social media platform claiming that the state government has asked for deployment of Army in Mumbai and Pune to enforce a 10-day curfew in order to cub the coronavirus cases.

Deshmukh had earlier said that there has been "a big rise" in crimes like spreading provocative content, rumours and objectionable posts against women and creating communal divide using social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

"These wrong things are happening. Please refrain from it. Meanwhile, videos encouraging acid attack and rape too were circulated via TikTok," he had said in a video message.

He had also directed the Special Inspector General of Police, Cyber Cell, to take strict action against cybercriminals.

The state's cyber cell has been keeping a close watch on controversial videos on Tiktok, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms. The cell has till May 1 registered at least 400 offences at various police stations across the state amid the COVID-19 lockdown.