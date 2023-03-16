topStoriesenglish2584204
MAHARASHTRA PAPER LEAK

Maharashtra HSC Paper Leak: Ahmednagar College Chemistry, Physics Papers Leaked Too, Says Mumbai Police

Mumbai police started an investigation last month after a moderator found that a student at Dadar-based Dr Antonio D'Silva High School and Junior College got the Maths paper on his mobile phone before the exam.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 02:48 PM IST|Source: PTI

Mumbai: A private college in Maharashtra that is being probed for allegedly leaking the HSC Maths paper also compromised the Chemistry and Physics question papers to help its students score higher marks, a Mumbai crime branch official said on Thursday. The alleged malpractice came to light after Mumbai police scrutinized the WhatsApp messages of a few students of Ahmednagar-based Matoshri Bhagubai Bambare Agriculture and Science College and questioned its principal and a few teachers arrested in the Maths paper case, the official said.

While five persons have been arrested so far in the case, the owner of the college is absconding. More arrests are expected, he said. The Maths questions were shared with 119 students associated with the college an hour before the exam time, he said. Also Read: Assam Board 2023 Paper Leak: Class 10 General Science Question Paper Sold For Rs 3,000 On WhatsApp

Later, Physics and Chemistry papers were also leaked to help the student score higher percentages, the official said. Mumbai police started an investigation last month after a moderator found that a student at Dadar-based Dr Antonio D'Silva High School and Junior College got the Maths paper on his mobile phone before the exam. The student apparently forwarded the question paper to another person and got the answers on his phone.

