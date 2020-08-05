Maharashtra rains: IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Ratnagiri; trains suspended between Mumbai Central-Churchgate

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Ratnagiri and Orange alert for Singhudurg district for August 6 as heavy rains continued to lash several districts in Maharashtra. Heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Wednesday resulted in water-logging in low lying areas of Chembur, Parel, Hindmata, Wadala as well as other areas of the city.

The Western Railway said that due to very heavy rain and tree branches approaching near the track at Churchgate, Mumbai Central and in between Marine Lines and Charni Road, the special suburban trains have been suspended temporarily between Mumbai Central and Churchgate. The trains were reversed from Mumbai Central Dadar, Bandra and Andheri.

On August 6, Mumbai and adjoining areas are expected to receive above 200 mm rain and many areas of Mumbai are likely to be flooded.

The Coast Guard has dispatched a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) team of two officers and ten enrolled personnel for flood relief operations of flood-affected areas of Mahad and Raigarh districts. The team is working in tandem with district administration and presently engaged in shifting stranded and distressed people of low lying areas of Mahad to safer locations.

The Mumbai Police has asked the people to stay indoors and alerted against venturing out near the shore or waterlogged areas. In case of any emergency, the police have asked the people to contact 100. "We request Mumbaikars to stay indoors and not venture out unless it’s extremely essential. Practice all necessary precautions and do not venture out near the shore or waterlogged areas. Please Dial 100 in any emergency. Take care & stay safe Mumbai," it said.

Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray said, "Requesting all to remain indoors. Mumbai is lashed with high-velocity winds and extremely heavy rain as we all can witness. I request all, especially journalists trying to cover this to remain safe. Stay put wherever you are."

Heavy waterlogging and traffic congestion near Wilson College in Girgaon. There was also damage to the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra affecting local train and bus services due to water-logging on rail tracks and roads. The IMD Mumbai has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, and Nasik with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places for the next 24 hours.

A big tree collapsed on the police check-post at the main gate of `Mantralaya', the administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra government in south Mumbai, as rain lashed the city, an official said. Nobody was injured in the incident but two vehicles parked outside the check-post were damaged, the police official said. Renovation work was undergoing in the post, he added. Another tree collapsed outside the `garden gate' of Mantralaya, he said, adding nobody was injured in that incident too.

The water level of Rajaram Dam is likely to cross the warning level of 39 feet by Wednesday night due to the rain Kolhapur District Collector Daulat Desai told news agency ANI. Desai advised the people residing on the bank of Panchganga River to shift to safe places immediately in Kolhapur.

Sangli district administration said that the people residing on the bank of rivers in Sangli should stay on alert as the water level is increasing due to continuous rain in the area. For any emergency, people have been advised to call--0233-2301820/2302925 for further information.

Dahanu in Palghar recorded over 350 mm rainfall in the 12-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Wednesday while some areas in Thane received over 150 mm during the period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, and predicted more intense showers during the day.

Train movement on the Western Railway route in Palghar was affected due to heavy rain in the morning. There was "minor disruption" at Palghar from 5.40 am to 7.10 am due to 266 mm rain in two hours and hence, a few trains were regulated enroute, Western Railway's news agency PTI quoted chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur.

According to PTI sources, suburban services were stopped due to water-logging on tracks at Palghar station. Thakur, however, said despite heavy rains in various suburbs, the Western Railways suburban services were running normally between Churchgate and Dahanu Road.

On the central line, there was water-logging on tracks in Sion and Kurla areas and trains were running with some delays, PTI sources said. Central Railway's chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said their suburban services, from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Kasara (Thane), Khopoli (Raigad), Panvel (Navi Mumbai) and Goregaon, were running despite the heavy showers.

Both the Central Railway and Western Railway are operating nearly 350 special train services each daily for those working in essential and emergency services. Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the city civic body's transport wing, were also affected due to water-logging on some roads.