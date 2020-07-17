Maharashtra records single-day spike of 8,308 new cases, COVID-19 count rises to 2,92,589, 11,452 deaths

MUMBAI: With the single-day spike of 8,308 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the total tally of coronavirus-infected patients in the state mounted to 2,92,589 on Friday. According to the state’s health department, 258 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 11,452.

This is the third time that the number of single-day cases has breached the 8,000-mark in the state. In Maharashtra today, 2217 patients were discharged after recovery. So far, 160357 patients have been recovered and discharged in Maharashtra.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in Mumbai has increased to 99164. There have been 62 deaths from COVID-19 in Mumbai during the last 24 hours. There has been a total of 5585 deaths from COVID-19 in Mumbai so far.

During the last 24 hours, 233 new corona patients have been found in the Vasai Virar metropolitan area near Mumbai. With this, the number of COVID-19 positive patients in the Vasai Virar metropolitan area has been 9284.

So far 184 people have died from COVID-19 infection in the Vasai Virar metropolitan area. 240 new cases of corona have been reported in the last 24 hours in the new Mumbai metropolitan area.

With these, the number of corona positive patients in the Navi Mumbai metropolitan area is 10786. Eight patients died today from COVID-19 in the Navi Mumbai metropolitan area. With this, the death toll from COVID-19 has increased to 330.

In the Kalyan Dombivali metropolitan area near Mumbai, 407 COVID-19 cases have been reported during the last 24 hours. The number of COVID-19 positive patients in the Kalyan Dombivali metropolitan area has increased to 15005.

The death toll from Corona in the Kalyan Dombivali region has risen to 231. On Thursday, the state had recorded the highest one- day growth of 8,641 new cases, while on July 11, as many as 8,139 patients had tested positive.

As the virus claimed 258 lives on Friday alone, the state's death toll increased to 11,452, a statement from the health department said. A total of 2,217 patients recovered and discharged from hospitals following their recovery during the day. With this, the number of recovered people grew to 1,60,357, it said.

Currently, there are 1,20,780 active cases in the state. So far, 14,84,630 people have been tested.