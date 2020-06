Amid the rising cases of coronavirus COVID-19, the Maharashtra government has decided to re-open gyms and salons in the state within a week, state minister Aslam Sheikh said on Thursday. He added that the guidelines for the same will be issued.

He also added that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has not taken any decision on allowing religious gatherings in the state.

Maharashtra has so far recorded 142,900 cases and 6,739 deaths as per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry.