Maharashtra's gift to school students and teachers on Diwali; know here

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced a gift to the students and teachers of schools on the occasion of Diwali. As per the new notification, the school holidays have been extended by nine more days.

The schools will now remain closed from November 7-20. Online education will also be closed during this period.

At first, only five days i.e. from November 12-16, was declared as a holiday but at the request of students and teachers, the state government increased the number of holidays by nine days.

Maharashtra's School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the new holiday schedule.

Earlier amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, Maharashtra has taken a major decision that will affect the students appearing for classes 10 and 12 board exams in 2021.

Gaikwad on Friday said the examinations of Class X and XII conducted by the state board will not be able to hold the exams on March due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, she said that the state government will not be able to conduct the exams of Class X and XII before May 2021.

"The current situation of coronavirus is likely to last for a longer period. We have discussed the issue of completion of syllabus and holding of exams," she said. "The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will not be able to conduct the exams of Class X and XII before May," Gaikwad said.

Speaking on cutting the curriculum by at least 25 per cent, she said, "I have also discussed the issue of how much curriculum can be omitted so that teachers can complete the remaining part." "We will have to cut at least 25 per cent of the curriculum," she added.

After Diwali, preparations are being made to open schools in entire Maharashtra including Mumbai and session will resume will be started first for classes 9-12. Gaikwad said that after November 23, the students of classes 9-10 will be asked to come to school after approval from parents. The government is fully aware of the coronavirus situation and decisions are being taken only after preparation, she added.

Gaikwad said, "You know that the school starts only after June 15. Earlier, at first, class 12 examinations took place in the first week of February and that of class 10 in March. However, due to COVID-19 this year the school didn't start. We tried to teach students through online, television and other means because it takes a couple of months to prepare for board exams. So exams will be conducted in May."