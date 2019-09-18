Mumbai, adjoining areas to get 'extremely heavy rainfall' in next 24 hours, red alert issued

MUMBAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted ''extremely heavy rainfall'' in Mumbai and its adjoining areas in the next 24 hours and issued a red alert in this regard.

In its latest weather forecast, the IMD said that ''heavy to very heavy rainfall'' is likely in Mumbai and isolated areas across Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts.

Besides Mumbai, other cities of Maharashtra including Nashik, Pune and Aurangabad are also likely to witness another heavy spell of rainfall in the next 24 hours.

The weather agency predicted ''heavy rainfall'' over Vidarbha, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema over the next two days.

The IMD officials said that the financial capital of the country will witness minimum temperature around 26 degree Celsius and maximum 30 degree Celsius in the coming days.

The agency issued a yellow alert in rain deficient areas like Latur, Beed and Nanded in the state.

In view of the IMD warning, authorities have been directed to take requisite action considering possibilities of damage to vulnerable structures and flooding of roads and low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, fishermen have also been warned not to venture out in high seas during the next 24 hours.

The Mumbai civic body – BMC- has advised people to exercise caution while venturing out in the city during inclement weather.

Mumbai, this year received heavy and relentless rainfall. It is very likely that rains may even break the record of highest rainfall in a single month of September.

This year, the city has witnessed 915 mm of rainfall in September alone.

So far, Mumbai has recorded 2366 mm of rainfall which is 26 per cent more than the average rainfall (1800 mm) the city witnesses every year.