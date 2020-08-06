Mumbai likely to receive less intense showers on Thursday: IMD

Mumbai, which was battered by heavy rains on August 6 (Wednesday), may see less intense showers on Thursday, predicted the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). There was some decrease in the cloud mass around Mumbai, the IMD said.

"Strong winds with speed reaching 70 Kmph along and off the Mumbai and adjoining Konkan coast likely to continue till August 6 morning and gradually reduce thereafter. Extremely heavy rainfalls also likely to continue over Mumbai on August 5 night and reduce from August 6," said the IMD.

On Wednesday, the Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 293 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm. "The Doppler weather radar Mumbai is showing up a little reduction in cloud mass around Mumbai. Intermittent intense spells are going on in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and North Konkan," said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general of IMD, Mumbai.

"Reduction in activity is expected from Thursday onwards as per the IMD global forecast system model guidance," he added. While Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar, Thane are still expected to receive heavy rain at isolated places, an orange alert has been issued for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai on August 5 resulted in water-logging in low lying areas of Chembur, Parel, Hindmata, Wadala as well as other areas of the city. The Western Railway had said that due to very heavy rain and tree branches approaching near the track at Churchgate, Mumbai Central and in between Marine Lines and Charni Road, the special suburban trains have been suspended temporarily between Mumbai Central and Churchgate. The trains were reversed from Mumbai Central Dadar, Bandra and Andheri.

As Mumbai and adjoining areas are expected to receive rainfall, the Coast Guard has dispatched a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) team of two officers and ten enrolled personnel for flood relief operations of flood-affected areas of Mahad and Raigarh districts.

The Maharashtra CMO said, "In view of the evolving situation due to incessant rains 5 BN NDRF has propositioned its teams as follows: 1. Kolhapur 4 teams (2 enroute), 2. Sangli 2 teams, 3. Satara 1 team, 4. Thane 1 team, 5. Palghar 1 team, 6. Mumbai 5 teams (2 enroute) and 7. Nagpur 1 team Total 15 teams."

The Mumbai Police has asked the people to stay indoors and alerted against venturing out near the shore or waterlogged areas. In case of any emergency, the police have asked the people to contact 100. "We request Mumbaikars to stay indoors and not venture out unless it’s extremely essential. Practice all necessary precautions and do not venture out near the shore or waterlogged areas. Please Dial 100 in any emergency. Take care & stay safe Mumbai," it said.