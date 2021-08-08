Mumbai local trains to begin from August 15 for fully vaccinated: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that people who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to travel on Mumbai local trains from August 15.

While addressing a press conference, Thackeray said the government was considering relaxations for fully vaccinated people in the state. Travel restrictions were imposed on commuters in Mumbai’s suburban railways during the COVID-19 period.

"Passengers who have taken both doses of the vaccine as well as 14 days after receiving the second vaccine will be able to travel by local trains from August 15", the CM said in the presser.

He said it was being done in order to continue the economic cycle, and so certain criteria and restrictions has been imposed to allow ordinary passengers to travel locally.

"We are providing some relaxations now but if cases go up, we will have to resort to lockdown again. So I appeal to you to not invite another wave of Covid," Thackeray said.

This comes after repeated requests from several citizens who have been asking for permission to use the local train services. The local train service is currently open to only essential service workers.

Live TV