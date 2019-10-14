Sanjay Nirupam takes jibe at Milind Deora for skipping Rahul Gandhi's rallies, asks 'where was nikamma?'

New Delhi: The infighting in Congress was out in the open once again on Monday after disgruntled party leader Sanjay Niupam took a jibe at another party leader Milind Deora on social media. Nirupam, who downplayed his absence at Rahul Gandhi's rally in poll-bound Maharashtra, hit out at Deora calling him 'nikamma' (useless).

Taking to Twitter, Nirupam said he skipped Rahul's rally due to a prior commitment, and that Gandhi was aware of the change in his schedule.

"Speculations and suspicions about my absence in RG's Mumbai rallies are meaningless. Due to an important family function I was very busy whole day, rather till late night. Had informed him in advance. He is my leader and he will be always the same for me. But why was Nikamma absent (sic)?" Nirupam posted on Twitter, without taking names.

Nirupam was replaced by Deora as the Mumbai Congress chief before the national election. The party performed poorly in the election and Deora also stepped down from the post.

Last week, Nirupam had announced that he would not campaign for October 21 general election in Maharashtra. The senior Congress leader vent out his anger over the top brass in the party after the party leadership turned down the candidate name he had recommended for the upcoming election. "It seems the Congress Party doesn't want my services anymore. I had recommended just one name in Mumbai for Assembly election. Heard that even that has been rejected. As I had told the leadership earlier, in that case I will not participate in poll campaign. It's my final decision," he had said on Twitter, again without mentioning any name.

Single-phase polls in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and results are scheduled to announce on October 24.

(With Agency inputs)