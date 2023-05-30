Sanjay Raut Takes A Dig At Devendra Fadnavis, Calls Him 'Most Dissatisfied' Maharashtra Leader

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leader Sanjay Raut has said that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is the most "dissatisfied" politician in the state after the BJP leader claimed 'dissatisfaction' in the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

"Go and ask Devendra Fadnavis how satisfied he is. He was going to be CM but was stopped to take an oath of the post and was made Deputy of his junior in politics. Can such a man be satisfied? No, he was demoted to a constable from the commissioner," Raut said while talking to ANI.

The Rajya Sabha MP further claimed that Maharashtra Deputy CM is a "sad" man. "Fadnavis ji is such a man who himself is dissatisfied, what can he say about other's satisfaction? Look on his face he is a sad man," Raut added. The Upper House MP Sanjay Raut further said that every leader in his party is satisfied under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.

"We will see what is going on in our party. Those who wanted to go, have left, now they should live peacefully wherever they have gone. We are happy in our party, satisfied under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray," he added.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena earlier claimed that 22 MLAs and nine MPs from the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are feeling suffocated due to "step-motherly treatment" by the BJP and could quit.

An editorial in Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' called the MPs and MLAs in the Shinde group as "fowls" in the BJP coop and there's no saying when they could be slaughtered. In 2019, the Shiv Sena severed its ties with the BJP for the same "step-motherly treatment", the editorial also mentioned.

There are reports that the Shinde group's "22 MLAs and nine MPs are feeling suffocated because of step-motherly treatment by the BJP and they have developed the mindset to quit the group," the 'Saamana' editorial said. The Sena MPs and MLAs who "betrayed" the Thackerays and joined hands with the BJP, has had their "love affair turned sour" and there are "talks of divorce," it added.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis said that the entire Thackeray faction is dissatisfied. While reacting to the Thackeray faction's claim that 22 MLAs and 9 MPs of the Shinde faction are in touch with them, Deputy CM said, "The entire Thackeray faction is dissatisfied. The kind of dissatisfaction which is there is nowhere else."