Two security guards of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's son Tejas Thackeray were found coronavirus COVID-19 positive on Monday. According to sources, Tejas did not leave his house for many days and so he did not come in direct contact with the security personnel.

The other security personnel of Tejas have immediately been quarantined. Both the police personnel who have been found to be COVID-19 positive have been kept in Marol and Kalina quarantine centres.