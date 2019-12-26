हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Two soldiers killed in Pune bridging exercise, Army orders court of inquiry

Lance Havildar Sanjivan PK and Naik Waghmode BK sustained serious injuries and lost their lives during the treatment, Army said in a statement.

Two soldiers killed in Pune bridging exercise, Army orders court of inquiry

Pune: A Court of Inquiry has been ordered for investigating the incident wherein two Indian Army soldiers lost their lives, while five personnel were injured at College of Military Engineering (CME) here during the bridging exercise.

On December 26, troops were undergoing training at the College of Military Engineering. 

During the training of bridge construction, the tower support collapsed and six-seven troops got injured and were immediately shifted to Military Hospital, Kirkee/Command Hospital, Pune, Army stated.

Live TV

Lance Havildar Sanjivan PK and Naik Waghmode BK sustained serious injuries and lost their lives during the treatment, Army said in a statement.

The next of kin of the deceased soldiers have been informed about the same. 

Tags:
Indian ArmyPuneCollege of Military Engineering
Next
Story

No threat to Indian citizens from NRC and CAA, people being misled: Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve

Must Watch

PT22M30S

Taal Thok Ke (Special edition) : Who is behind strategy of violence in Uttar Pradesh?