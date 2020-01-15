Two wagons of freight train derail near Mumbai's Kurla station, rail traffic hit for hours

Mumbai: Train services were halted on Harbour Line after two wagons of a freight train derailed near Kurla railway station late on Tuesday. According to reports, the incident took place at around 11:30 pm.

The Western Railways said that two wagons of a goods train derailed near Kurla Railway Station. ''Movement of trains have been affected on the Harbour line due to the derailment,'' it added further.

"We were in our house when we heard loud noises from the track. We rushed out and saw that the wagons of the train had derailed," Ajima Begum, a local, said. Hundreds of passengers on the nearby stations were stranded due to the incident.

An announcement was made that the train will be delayed. People have come from far away. How are we supposed to reach home?" one of the passengers stranded at Kurla railway station said.

Train services were resumed on the Harbour line after a few hours on Wednesday morning.