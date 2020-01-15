हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai

Two wagons of freight train derail near Mumbai's Kurla station, rail traffic hit for hours

Train services were resumed on the Harbour line after a few hours on Wednesday morning.

Two wagons of freight train derail near Mumbai&#039;s Kurla station, rail traffic hit for hours

Mumbai: Train services were halted on Harbour Line after two wagons of a freight train derailed near Kurla railway station late on Tuesday. According to reports, the incident took place at around 11:30 pm.

The Western Railways said that two wagons of a goods train derailed near Kurla Railway Station. ''Movement of trains have been affected on the Harbour line due to the derailment,'' it added further.

"We were in our house when we heard loud noises from the track. We rushed out and saw that the wagons of the train had derailed," Ajima Begum, a local, said. Hundreds of passengers on the nearby stations were stranded due to the incident.

Live TV

An announcement was made that the train will be delayed. People have come from far away. How are we supposed to reach home?" one of the passengers stranded at Kurla railway station said. 

Train services were resumed on the Harbour line after a few hours on Wednesday morning.

Tags:
Mumbaifreight train derailmentKurla Railway StationWestern RailwaysIndian Railways
Next
Story

Anti-CAA protest reaches Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium during India-Australia ODI

Must Watch

PT10M20S

DNA: Non Stop News, January 14, 2020