With 106 new cases and 2 deaths in past 24 hours, COVID-19 count in Maharashtra Police reaches 14,295

MUMBAI: In what is likely to put more pressure on Maharashtra Police, at least 106 new cases of coronavirus COVID-19 infection and two more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the state police force said on Thursday (August 27, 2020).

With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state police force has reached 14,295.

This includes 2,604 active cases, 11,545 recoveries and 146 deaths till date, the Maharashtra Police said in an official release.

The Maharashtra Police department had recorded 351 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, making it the highest single-day spike within the force since the lockdown began in March.

On Monday, three more policemen had succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the toll within the force to 142 on August 24.

With 351 new cases, the total number of infected policemen stood at 14,067 on Monday. Of this, 11,356 had recovered and 2,569 were currently undergoing treatment at various COVID-19 facilities.

So far, 146 policemen have died of Covid-19 in the state police force. In Mumbai Police alone, over 4,500 policemen have been infected by the coronavirus, and 62 have died as a result.

The state government is giving Rs 50 lakh as compensation and a government job to one member of the families of the deceased policemen.