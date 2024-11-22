Malegaon Outer Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Advay (Aaba) Prashant Hiray vs ), Chandrakant Keshavrao Thakur Total Votes Margin AIMIM Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Malegaon Outer Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Malegaon Outer Assembly seat is one of the 288 assembly seats in the Nashik district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Malegaon (Outer) seat was held on November 20. The Malegaon Outer assembly seat has been a Shiv Sena stronghold since the 2009 election.

There are a total of 17 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Advay (Aaba) Prashant Hiray of Shiv Sena (UBT), Chandrakant Keshavrao Thakur of All India Hindustan Congress Party, Dadaji Dagdu Bhuse of the Shiv Sena, and several independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Bhuse Dadaji Dagdu of the Shiv Sena won the elections by defeating Dr. Tushar Ramkrushna Shewale of the Indian National Congress (INC) by around 47,000 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Bhuse Dadaji Dagdu contested the polls on the Shiv Sena ticket and bagged the seat by defeating Thakre Pawan Yashvant of the BJP by around 37,000 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.