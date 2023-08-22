trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652118
AEROFLEX INDUSTRIES IPO

Aeroflex Industries IPO: Investor Ashish Kacholia-Backed Public Issue Gets Fully Subscribed Within 1 Hour Of Opening On Tuesday

Aeroflex Industries produces eco-friendly metallic flexible flow solutions. It has over 1,700 products in the catalogue, serving worldwide markets and focusing on varied customer requirements.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 01:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Aeroflex Industries IPO has subscribed fully within 1 hour of the opening on the first day. Ashish Kacholia-backed public issue will remain open for subscription until August 24, 2023. It has been susbcribed over 2 times by afternoon on Tuesday. 

Aeroflex Industries IPO - Price Band

The company kept the price band between Rs 102 to Rs 108 per equity share with 100% book building.

Aeroflex Industries IPO - Fresh Issue

Aeroflex industries is expecting to raise a fresh issue worth Rs 1,620 million.   

Aeroflex Industries IPO - Minimum Bid Quantity

The minimum bid lot for the IPO is 130 equity shares and in multiple thereof whereas the maximum retail investor limit is Rs 2,00,000. Experts say Aeroflex Industries ltd shares are available at a premium of Rs 65 in grey market.

Aeroflex Industries IPO - Allotment Date

The allotment date for the IPO is August 29, 2023.

Aeroflex Industries IPO - Listing Date

The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and tentative Aeroflex Industries IPO listing date is 1st September 2023.

