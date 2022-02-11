हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Stock market

Bloodbath on D-Street: Investors' wealth tumble over Rs 3.39 lakh crore in early trade

The BSE benchmark tanked 1,011.93 points to 57,914.10 after a weak opening. 

Bloodbath on D-Street: Investors&#039; wealth tumble over Rs 3.39 lakh crore in early trade

New Delhi: Investors' wealth plunged over Rs 3.39 lakh crore in early trade on Friday amid an extremely weak broader market trend. The BSE benchmark tanked 1,011.93 points to 57,914.10 after a weak opening. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies declined by Rs 3,39,519.47 crore to Rs 2,64,41,844.80 crore in early trade.

"US inflation in January came worse-than-expected at 7.5 per cent pushing the 10-year yield to 2.03 per cent discounting a hawkish Fed, which may raise rates by at least by 100 basis points this year. A rate hike by even 50 bps in March is looking increasingly probable now. This is not good news for global equity markets," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

IT stocks were the biggest drag among the BSE 30-share benchmark frontline companies pack. Infosys was the biggest loser, falling nearly 3 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices were trading over 1 per cent lower. Also Read: Axis Bank introduces digital fixed deposit: No penalty on premature withdrawals, attractive rates

In the previous trading session, the 30-share BSE benchmark settled 460.06 points or 0.79 per cent higher at 58,926.03. Also Read: Got special Mata Vaishno Devi coin? You can earn lakhs of rupees by selling it online, check how

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Stock marketSensexNiftydalal streetD-Street
Next
Story

Sensex climbs over 110 points ahead of RBI policy outcome; Nifty tests 17,500

Must Watch

PT16M24S

Owaisi attacks government over hijab controversy