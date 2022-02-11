Got special Mata Vaishno Devi coin? You can earn lakhs of rupees by selling it online, check how

New Delhi: Collectors of old currency are making quick money by selling their rare and collectable coins and notes online. So, if you have got a special note or a coin, you can also earn lakhs of rupees in a snap.

The coins and notes that were introduced on special occasions are now valued more as they are limited in number. Investors are ready to pay a hefty price for buying old and special coins or notes. The demand for collectable items, in general, appears to have increased by a lot.

For instance, a special Mata Vaishno Devi coin is selling for up to Rs 10 lakh on online classifieds platforms. The coin with a face value of Rs 5 or Rs 10 and having Mata Vaishno Devi on it are selling at an impressive price online. The coins were issued in 2020, according to a report by Zee News Hindi.

According to the report, the coin is considered lucky as it has Vaishno Devi's inscription on it. Some people are ready to pay up to Rs 10 lakh to get their hands on the special Mata Vaishno Devi coin.

If you have the special Mata Vaishno Devi coin, you can sell it online on online classifieds portals such as Quikr, Olx, or eBay. You have to create your account or log in to an existing account and create a listing for your coin.

You will need to upload clear photographs of the coin to make sure that the listing looks like a genuine one. Once your listing goes live, interested buyers will soon start contacting you. Before selling the coin, you can negotiate the price with the buyer to make sure you get a decent amount.

