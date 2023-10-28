Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023: Exclusive Trading Hours Revealed - Check

New Delhi: As the nation gears up to celebrate the festival of lights, the Indian stock market is poised to join the festivities with the much-awaited Diwali Muhurat Trading session on November 12, 2023. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are all set to host a special one-hour trading extravaganza, heralding the auspicious beginning of Samvat 2080 according to the Hindu calendar.

Amidst the glow of diyas and the jubilant spirit of the festival, the stock market will witness the commencement of the Muhurat Trading session at 6:15 pm, featuring a symbolic 15-minute pre-market session, fostering an environment of anticipation and excitement among investors.

During the enchanting hour of trade, lasting from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm, investors can participate in various segments, including stocks, commodities, and currency derivatives, with an opportunity for trade modification and annulment requests until the respective cut-off times.

Embracing the spirit of unity and prosperity, the session promises to be a platform for investors to embark on a new financial journey in the auspicious year of Samvat 2080.

As the country resonates with the fervor of Diwali celebrations, the Indian stock market's Muhurat Trading session acts as a beacon of hope, symbolizing a prosperous and illuminated year ahead for investors and traders alike.

With the warmth of the festival enveloping the trading floor, market participants eagerly anticipate the special trading hour, marking the onset of a new chapter in the realm of financial opportunities and prosperity.