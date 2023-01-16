Share Market live updates: Stock to watch today
Benchmark Sensex and Nifty bounced back on Friday after a three-day decline following buying in index major Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services amid a firm trend in global equities.
The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 303.15 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 60,261.18. During the day, it jumped 460.23 points or 0.76 per cent to 60,418.26. The broader NSE Nifty rose by 98.40 points or 0.55 per cent to end at 17,956.60.
From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank and Maruti were among the major winners. Titan, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, ITC and Asian Paints were among the major laggards.
HCL Technologies and Infosys recovered from early losses to end in green. Infosys on Thursday reported a better-than-expected 13.4 per cent rise in profit for the December quarter and raised its annual sales forecast on a strong deal pipeline even as it warned of “constraints” in certain verticals amid slowing global economy. HCL Tech reported a 19 per cent increase in the consolidated net income to Rs 4,096 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, driven by growth in services revenue.
In a double delight, retail inflation in December eased to a one-year low of 5.72 per cent – staying below the upper tolerance limit for two months in a row, while factory output in November rose sharply to 7.1 per cent on the back of healthy growth in manufacturing. International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.38 per cent to USD 84.35 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,662.63 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.
Stock market live updates: Oil prices quote higher
Early on Monday, Brent LCOc1 was up 8 cents at $85.36 a barrel, while US crude CLc1 rose 10 cents to $79.96. Oil prices also rallied last week on hopes the speedy reopening of China would boost demand. Data on mobility, traffic, and transport trips in China have shown a sharp revival in movement ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays next week
Stock market live updates: International currency basket
The dollar is already at its lowest since May at 128.03 yen, having shed 3.2% last week, and threatens to break major support around 126.37. The euro also lost 1.5% on the yen last week but was aided by gains on a broadly softer dollar which saw it stand at $1.0826 on Monday and just off a nine-month peak
Stock market live updates: S&P 500 futures up
S&P 500 futures ESc1 and Nasdaq futures NQc1 both eased 0.1%, following a Wall Street bounce last week
Stock market live updates: MSCI edges up
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2%, with hopes for a speedy Chinese reopening giving it a gain of 4.2% last week.
Stock market live updates: Nikkei slips on BOJ emergency meet
There were even rumours the BOJ might hold an emergency meeting on Monday as it struggles to defend its new yield ceiling in the face of massive selling. That had markets in an anxious mood and Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.9% in early trading.
Stock market live updates: Asian shares start on cautious note
Asian shares started cautiously on Monday as investors waited nervously to see if the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will defend its super-sized stimulus policy at a pivotal meeting this week, while a holiday in US markets made for thin trading
