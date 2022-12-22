Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch out for today

New Delhi :The Sensex plummeted 635 points while the NSE Nifty finished below the 18,200-mark on Wednesday as risk appetite was dampened by rising COVID cases in China and worries about future breakouts in other nations.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex fell for the second straight day, dropping 635.05 points or 1.03 percent to settle at 61,067.24 while the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 186.20 points or 1.01 percent to end at 18,199.10.

The biggest laggard in the Sensex pack was IndusInd Bank shedding 2.28 percent. This was followed by Maruti Suzuki, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors and Axis Bank. Meanwhile Sun Pharma topped the index gainers' chart with a jump of 1.67 per cent. HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Nestle India, Wipro and Infosys were the other winners, climbing as much as 1.01 percent.

Stay with us for the live updates on stock markets.