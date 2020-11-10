Markets end at fresh lifetime highs; Sensex touches 43,000-level

New Delhi: Markets ended at fresh lifetime highs on Tuesday led by rally in banking and financials. Positive results from Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trials weighed in global market sentiment that was also reflected in domestic markets.

Both the benchmarks scaled record highs for the second straight session.

The BSE Sensex touched the 43,000-mark for the first time. Sensex zoomed 680.22 points or 1.60 percent to close at 43,277.65. Intra-day, the 30-share benchmark touched its lifetime peak of 43,316.44. Similarly the NSE Nifty too ended at its all-time high of 12,631.10. Nifty ended 170.05 points or 1.36 percent higher. It hit an intra-day record of 12,643.90 during the session.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, ONGC, Axis Bank, ITC and NTPC were the top gainers, rising upto 8.84 percent.

On the other hand, major losers were Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Nestle India, Infosys, Sun Pharma, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Asian Paint and Bajaj Auto, tumbling up to 5.85 percent.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated by 3 paise to close at 74.18 against the US dollar. Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 4,548.39 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Global equities witnessed a relief-rally after Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday said their vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with gains, while Shanghai settled lower. Stock exchanges in Europe were mostly trading on a positive note.

Live TV

#mute

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.42 per cent higher at USD 43 per barrel.