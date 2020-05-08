Markets end higher, Sensex closes above 31,600

Mumbai: Markets ended higher on Friday led by domestic gains and positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex jumped 199.32 points or 0.63 per cent to close at 31,642.70. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty rose 52.45 points, or 0.57 per cent, to settle at 9,251.50.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were HUL, Nestle, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, RIL, Ultrachem, Kotak Bank, Infosys, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel, rising upto 4.81 percent. On the other hand, major losers were M&M, Axis Bank, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Maruti, Titan, Heromoto Corp, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Powergrid and Tata Steel, falling upto 3.87 percent.

In the previous session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex falling 242.37 points or 0.76 per cent to close at 31,443.38. The broader NSE Nifty slipped 71.85 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 9,199.05.