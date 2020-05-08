हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets end higher, Sensex closes above 31,600

The BSE Sensex jumped 199.32 points or 0.63 per cent to close at 31,642.70. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty rose 52.45 points, or 0.57 per cent, to settle at 9,251.50.

Markets end higher, Sensex closes above 31,600

Mumbai: Markets ended higher on Friday led by domestic gains and positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex jumped 199.32 points or 0.63 per cent to close at 31,642.70. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty rose 52.45 points, or 0.57 per cent, to settle at 9,251.50.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were HUL, Nestle, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, RIL, Ultrachem, Kotak Bank, Infosys, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel, rising upto 4.81 percent. On the other hand, major losers were M&M, Axis Bank, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Maruti, Titan, Heromoto Corp, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Powergrid and Tata Steel, falling upto 3.87 percent.

In the previous session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex falling 242.37 points or 0.76 per cent to close at 31,443.38. The broader NSE Nifty slipped 71.85 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 9,199.05.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Sensex climbs over 500 points, Nifty tops 9,350
  • 56,342Confirmed
  • 1,886Deaths

Full coverage

  • 39,17,532Confirmed
  • 2,67,509Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M26S

Success is guaranteed if you realise that experience is just an experience, it is neither good not bad, advises Dr Subhash Chandra