Markets end in green, Sensex rises 83 points

New Delhi: Markets pared gains but ended in green on Monday led by the banking and finance stocks.

Investor sentiment was also uplifted as the first phase of lifting of the lockdown restrictions come into effect from Monday.

The BSE Sensex rose 83.34 points or 0.24 percent to close at 34,370.58. Sensex zoomed over 500 points in the day, touching a high of 34,927.80 and a low of 34,211.83. On the other hand the NSE Nifty jumped 25.30 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 10,167.45.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising upto 6.89 percent. The Bank has informed in a regulatory filing that promoters of IndusInd Bank are set to increase their stake in the bank by purchasing additional shares from the open market.

Other gainers were Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Titan, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Heromoto Corp, HUL, TCS, Bajaj Auto and ICICI Bank, rising upto 6.18 points.

Major losers on the other hand were M&M, Ultrachem, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Nestle, ITC, Sun Pharma, RIL, SBI, HDFC, Asian Paint and Maruti, losing upto 2.73 percent.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE Sensex rose 517.22 points or 1.51 percent to 34,804.46 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty jumped 154.95 points or 1.53 percent to 10,297.10.