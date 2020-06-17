हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets end lower; Sensex drops nearly 97 points, Nifty slides below 9,900

Sensex had hit an intra-day high of 33,933.66 and a low of 33,332.96 while Nifty touched a high of 10,003.60 and a low of 9,833.80.

Markets end lower; Sensex drops nearly 97 points, Nifty slides below 9,900

New Delhi: Markets ended in red on Wednesday amidst concerns over Indo-China border tensions.

The BSE Sensex closed 97.30 points or 0.29 percent lower at 33,507.92. Similarly, the NSE Nifty finished 32.85 points or 0.33 percent lower at 9,881.15.

Sensex had hit an intra-day high of 33,933.66 and a low of 33,332.96 while Nifty touched a high of 10,003.60 and a low of 9,833.80.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were, Kotak Bank, ITC, PowerGrid, M&M, HDFC, Asian Paints, NTPC, Heromoto Corp, LT, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech and Nestle, falling upto 2.81 percent. On the other hand, major gainers were Maruti rallied, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance UltraChem, Sun Pharma, Titan, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Infosys and TCS, rising upto 4.15 percent.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex settled 376.42 points or 1.13 per cent higher at 33,605.22 while the the NSE barometer ended 100.30 points or 1.02 per cent up at 9,914.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensexSensex today
Next
Story

Sensex falls 232 points, Nifty slides below 9,850
  • 3,54,065Confirmed
  • 11,903Deaths

Full coverage

  • 80,63,488Confirmed
  • 4,37,532Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M54S

Badi Bahas: How will India respond?