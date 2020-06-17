Markets end lower; Sensex drops nearly 97 points, Nifty slides below 9,900

New Delhi: Markets ended in red on Wednesday amidst concerns over Indo-China border tensions.

The BSE Sensex closed 97.30 points or 0.29 percent lower at 33,507.92. Similarly, the NSE Nifty finished 32.85 points or 0.33 percent lower at 9,881.15.

Sensex had hit an intra-day high of 33,933.66 and a low of 33,332.96 while Nifty touched a high of 10,003.60 and a low of 9,833.80.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were, Kotak Bank, ITC, PowerGrid, M&M, HDFC, Asian Paints, NTPC, Heromoto Corp, LT, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech and Nestle, falling upto 2.81 percent. On the other hand, major gainers were Maruti rallied, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance UltraChem, Sun Pharma, Titan, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Infosys and TCS, rising upto 4.15 percent.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex settled 376.42 points or 1.13 per cent higher at 33,605.22 while the the NSE barometer ended 100.30 points or 1.02 per cent up at 9,914.