Markets extend gains; Sensex rises nearly 370 points in early trade

New Delhi: Markets opened in positive zone on Wednesday, tracking gains in IT stocks and ahead of the outcome of the US presidential elections.

The BSE Sensex rose 368.79 points or 0.92 percent to 40,629.92 in early trade. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 11,912.30 points or 98.80 percent to 0.84 percent.

Sun Pharma, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCL Tech, Asian Paint, Nestle, M&M, Ultrachem, RIL and Bajaj Finserve, rising upto 4.25 percent. On the other hand, major losers were Powergrid, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, ITC, HDFC, and ONGC, falling upto 1.53 percent.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 503.55 points or 1.27 per cent higher at 40,261.13, while Nifty advanced 144.35 points or 1.24 per cent to 11,813.50.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,274.40 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

The rupee depreciated 33 paise to 74.74 against the US dollar in opening trade.

NASDAQ futures rose 3.6%, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 swung 1.4% higher. EUROSTOXX 50 futures also turned 0.6% firmer, and FTSE futures gained 0.7%. Japan`s Nikkei was ahead by 2%, while MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1%. Chinese blue chips .CSI300 rose 0.5%, a Reuters report said.