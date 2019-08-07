close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets open flat ahead of RBI third bi-monthly monetary policy

The BSE Sensex was trading 23.92 points or 0.06 percent down at 36,952.93 in early trade while the NSE Nifty was trading lower by 19.85 points or 0.18 percent to 10,928.40.

Markets open flat ahead of RBI third bi-monthly monetary policy

New Delhi: Markets opened flat ahead of the announcement of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) third bi-monthly monetary policy on Wednesday.

The BSE Sensex was trading 23.92 points or 0.06 percent down at 36,952.93 in early trade while the NSE Nifty was trading lower by 19.85 points or 0.18 percent to 10,928.40.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were Tata Steel, M&M, HDFC, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Vedanta, ONGC, Tata Motors, SBI, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and HCL, falling upto 2.77 percent. On the other hand shares of Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Heromoto Corp, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HUL, Powergrd, RIL, TCS, Asian Paint and ICICI BAnk rose upto 4.63 percent.

In the previous session on Tuesday the BSE Sensex rose 277.01 points or 0.75 percent to 36,976.85 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 85.65 points or 0.79 percent to 10,948.25.

Asian shares steadied slightly on with MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.05% in early trade after tumbling 8.26% in the previous eight sessions. Japan`s Nikkei bucked the trend to slip 0.26%, a Reuters report said.

On Wall Street on Tuesday, the S&P 500 gained 1.30% and MSCI`s broad gauge of stocks across the world rose 0.50%, its first gain in seven sessions, Reuters added.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
BSENSEstock market updateNiftySensex
Next
Story

Sensex climbs 277 points, Nifty ends above 10,900

Must Watch

PT26M8S

Sushma Swaraj's body to be kept at BJP headquarters from 12pm till 3pm