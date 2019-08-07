Markets open flat ahead of RBI third bi-monthly monetary policy

New Delhi: Markets opened flat ahead of the announcement of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) third bi-monthly monetary policy on Wednesday.

The BSE Sensex was trading 23.92 points or 0.06 percent down at 36,952.93 in early trade while the NSE Nifty was trading lower by 19.85 points or 0.18 percent to 10,928.40.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were Tata Steel, M&M, HDFC, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Vedanta, ONGC, Tata Motors, SBI, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and HCL, falling upto 2.77 percent. On the other hand shares of Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Heromoto Corp, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HUL, Powergrd, RIL, TCS, Asian Paint and ICICI BAnk rose upto 4.63 percent.

In the previous session on Tuesday the BSE Sensex rose 277.01 points or 0.75 percent to 36,976.85 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 85.65 points or 0.79 percent to 10,948.25.

Asian shares steadied slightly on with MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.05% in early trade after tumbling 8.26% in the previous eight sessions. Japan`s Nikkei bucked the trend to slip 0.26%, a Reuters report said.

On Wall Street on Tuesday, the S&P 500 gained 1.30% and MSCI`s broad gauge of stocks across the world rose 0.50%, its first gain in seven sessions, Reuters added.

