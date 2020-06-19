Markets open higher, Nifty soars above 10,100

New Delhi: Markets opened on a positive note on Friday led by gains in industry heavyweights.

The BSE Sensex opened 127 points higher at at 34,335 level while the NSE Nifty rose 48 points to 10,139 in early trade.

Rupee meanwhile fell 15 paise to 76.29 against US dollar in early trade.

In the previous session on Thursday, BSE Sensex rallied 700.13 points or 2.09 per cent to close at 34,208.05. Similarly, the NSE Nifty jumped 210.50 points or 2.13 per cent, to 10,091.65.

Investor wealth surged by Rs 1,91,540.25 crore on Thursday following a rally in the market. The rally in the equity market helped the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies gained Rs 1,91,540.25 crore to Rs 1,35,48,847.54 crore on Thursday from 1,33,57,307.29 crore on Wednesday.