Markets open higher on positive global cues, Sensex jumps 40 points

The BSE Sensex opened 39.06 points or 0.10 percent higher at 39,823.58 while the NSE Nifty edged up by 1.45 points or 0.012 percent to 11,924.15 in early trade.

Markets open higher on positive global cues, Sensex jumps 40 points

New Delhi: Markets open higher amid positive global cues on Tuesday.

The BSE Sensex opened 39.06 points or 0.10 percent higher at 39,823.58 while the NSE Nifty edged up by 1.45 points or 0.012 percent to 11,924.15 in early trade.

Among asian peers MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.65%. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.7%. Australian stocks rose 1.3%, South Korea`s KOSPI added 0.3% and Japan`s Nikkei edged up 0.35%, a Reuters report said.

The BSE Sensex yesterday rose 168.62 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 39,784.52; and the NSE Nifty gained 52.05 points, or 0.44 percent, to settle at 11,975.05.

With Agency Inputs

