Markets open in green amidst mixed Asian cues

New Delhi: Markets opened in green amidst mixed Asian cues on Thursday.

The BSE Sensex opened higher at 39,580.28 and was up by 98.30 points, or 0.25 per cent to 39,600.35 minutes into trading. The NSE Nifty 50 up by 14.25 points or 0.12 per cent to 11,875.35.

Yesterday, the BSE Sensex closed 247.68 points or 0.62 percent down at 39,502.05 while the NSE Nifty dropped 67.65 points or 0.57 percent to 11,861.10. Markets plunged further in the late afternoon trade as former finance minister Arun Jaitley wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi, expressing his wish to opt out of Cabinet.

Asian stocks tracked Wall Street losses with the Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.8% and Hong Kong`s Hang Seng lost 0.35%, a Reuters report said. Japan`s Nikkei was down 0.85% and Australian stocks shed 0.7%. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.1% lower after briefly slipping to a fresh four-month low.

