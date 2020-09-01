Markets open in green, Nifty above 11, 400 in early trade

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Wednesday after yesterday's steep fall ahead of the announcement of Q1 GDP numbers.

The BSE Sensex rose 19.09 points or 0.05 percent to 38,647.38 in early trade while the NSE Nifty gained 27.35 points or 0.24 percent to 11,414.85.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Asian Paint, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, M&M, SBI, Kotak Bank, Titan, LT and Bharti Airtel, rising upto 1.97 percent. On the other hand, major losers were ITC, Infosys, RIL, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and ONGC, falling upto 3.35 percent.

India's Annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for April-June 2020 slowed down to 23.9 percent, government data showed on Monday.

GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q1 of 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 26.90 lakh crore, as against Rs 35.35 lakh crore in Q1 of 2019-20, showing a contraction of 23.9 percent as compared to 5.2 percent growth in Q1 2019-20. Quarterly GVA at Basic Price at Constant (2011-12) Prices for Q1 of 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 25.53 lakh crore, as against Rs 33.08 lakh crore in Q1 of 2019-20, showing a contraction of 22.8 percent, official data showed.

In the previous trade on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex fell 839.02 points or 2.13 percent to finish at 38,628.29 while the NSE Nifty tanked 260.10 points or 2.23 percent to end at 11,387.50.