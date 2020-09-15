Markets open in green, Nifty above 11,480

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Tuesday tracking gains amidst positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 164.11 points or 0.42 percent to 38,920.74 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged 46.85 points or 0.41 percent higher at 11,486.90.

Major gainer in the Sensex pack were Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, HDFC, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, M&M, HDFC Bank, Powergrid, Ultrachem, LT and Axis Bank, rising upto 2.48 percent. On the other hand, major losers were Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, TCS, ITC, Asian Paint, Bajaj Auto, Maruti, Titan, Infosys and Kotak Bank, falling upto 1.60 percent.

Among the Asian peers, Chinese blue chips added 0.4 percent, buoyed by data showing China`s industrial output rose 5.6 percent in August from a year ago, expanding for a fifth straight month, a Reuters report said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.3 percent, for a fourth straight day of gains. Japan`s Nikkei shed 0.8 percent, while South Korean shares rose 0.3 percent and Australia`s S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.1 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures eased 0.2 percent, Reuters added.