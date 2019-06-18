close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets opens on a positive note; Sensex back at 39,000

The BSE Sensex inched higher by 46.41 points or 0.12 percent at 39,007.20 while the NSE Nifty edged up by 5.00 points or 0.043 percent at 11,677.15.

Markets opens on a positive note; Sensex back at 39,000

New Delhi: After yesterday's sharp fall, markets opened on a positive note on Tuesday with the Sensex back at 39,000 level.

The BSE Sensex inched higher by 46.41 points or 0.12 percent at 39,007.20 while the NSE Nifty edged up by 5.00 points or 0.043 percent at 11,677.15.

Yesterday, the 30-share index closed 491.28 points or 1.25 percent down at 38,960.79 while the NSE Nifty tanked 151.15 points or 1.28 percent down at 11,672.15. Led by the sharp drop in the equity market, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies dropped Rs 2,00,272.82 crore to Rs 1,50,09,315.18 crore as compared to market capitalisation at Rs 1,52,09,588.00 crore on Friday.

 

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensexSensex today
Next
Story

Investor wealth erode by over Rs 2 lakh crore as markets end deep in red

Must Watch

PT6M38S

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to visit Muzaffarpur today