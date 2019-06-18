Markets opens on a positive note; Sensex back at 39,000

New Delhi: After yesterday's sharp fall, markets opened on a positive note on Tuesday with the Sensex back at 39,000 level.

The BSE Sensex inched higher by 46.41 points or 0.12 percent at 39,007.20 while the NSE Nifty edged up by 5.00 points or 0.043 percent at 11,677.15.

Yesterday, the 30-share index closed 491.28 points or 1.25 percent down at 38,960.79 while the NSE Nifty tanked 151.15 points or 1.28 percent down at 11,672.15. Led by the sharp drop in the equity market, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies dropped Rs 2,00,272.82 crore to Rs 1,50,09,315.18 crore as compared to market capitalisation at Rs 1,52,09,588.00 crore on Friday.