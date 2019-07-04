close

BSE

Markets rise for 4th consecutive day, Sensex nears 40,000

New Delhi: Rising for the fourth consecutive day, markets opened on a positive note tracking rally in global markets.

The BSE Sensex jumped 84.08 points or 0.21 percent at 39,923.33 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 24.45 points or 0.21 points at 11,941.20.

Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, tracking solid gains on Wall Street as data, a Reuters report said. Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%, while Japan`s Nikkei and Australian benchmark were up 0.3% and 0.5%, it added.

With Reuters Inputs

