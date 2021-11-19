हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sensex today

Markets to remain closed today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Equity benchmark Sensex tanked 372 points on Thursday, tracking losses in index majors L&T, Infosys and TCS amid a negative trend in global markets.

New Delhi: Domestic stock exchanges BSE and NSE will remain closed on Friday on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti'. Trading in equity and derivative and forex markets will remain suspended.

The 30-share index ended 372.32 points or 0.62 per cent lower at 59,636.01. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 133.85 points or 0.75 per cent to 17,764.80.

M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, L&T, HCL Tech, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank.

On the other hand, SBI, PowerGrid, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and HUL were among the gainers.

