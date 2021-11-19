Markets to remain closed today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti

New Delhi: Domestic stock exchanges BSE and NSE will remain closed on Friday on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti'. Trading in equity and derivative and forex markets will remain suspended.

Equity benchmark Sensex tanked 372 points on Thursday, tracking losses in index majors L&T, Infosys and TCS amid a negative trend in global markets.

The 30-share index ended 372.32 points or 0.62 per cent lower at 59,636.01. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 133.85 points or 0.75 per cent to 17,764.80.

M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, L&T, HCL Tech, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank.

On the other hand, SBI, PowerGrid, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and HUL were among the gainers.

