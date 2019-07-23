close

National Stock Exchange

NSE to exclude 9 stocks from futures and options segment from September 27

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced that it will exclude nine stocks from the futures and options segment with effect from September 27.

The nine stocks to be excluded are Arvind Limited, Birlasoft Limited, Engineers India Limited, Hindustan Zinc Limited, IDBI Bank Limited, Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited, Oracle Financial Services Software Limited and Raymond Limited, NSE said.

“This  is  in  reference  with  SEBI  Circular dated  April  11, 2018  regarding  Review  of  Framework  for  Stocks  in  Derivatives  Segment which states that  after  a period  of  one  year  from  the  date  of the circular,  only  those  stocks  which  meet  the  enhanced eligibility criteria shall remain in derivatives segment” an NSE circular read.

However, the existing unexpired contracts of expiry months July 2019, August 2019 and September 2019  would  continue  to  be  available  for  trading  till  their  respective  expiry  and  new  strikes  would also be introduced in the existing contract months, it added.

 

