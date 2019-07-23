NSE to exclude 9 stocks from futures and options segment from September 27

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced that it will exclude nine stocks from the futures and options segment with effect from September 27.

The nine stocks to be excluded are Arvind Limited, Birlasoft Limited, Engineers India Limited, Hindustan Zinc Limited, IDBI Bank Limited, Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited, Oracle Financial Services Software Limited and Raymond Limited, NSE said.

“This is in reference with SEBI Circular dated April 11, 2018 regarding Review of Framework for Stocks in Derivatives Segment which states that after a period of one year from the date of the circular, only those stocks which meet the enhanced eligibility criteria shall remain in derivatives segment” an NSE circular read.

However, the existing unexpired contracts of expiry months July 2019, August 2019 and September 2019 would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months, it added.