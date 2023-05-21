topStoriesenglish2611062
NewsBusinessMarkets
SEBI

SEBI Proposes To Cut Time Required For IPO Listing By Half

SEBI invited comments on the proposed change until June 3.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 12:38 PM IST|Source: Reuters

Trending Photos

SEBI Proposes To Cut Time Required For IPO Listing By Half

New Delhi: India’s market regulator proposed halving the time needed to list shares on the nation's stock exchanges from the closure of initial public offerings (IPOs) to three days.

The proposed reduction in timelines for listing and trading of shares would benefit issuers and investors, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a consultation paper on its website late on Saturday.

"Issuers will have faster access to the capital raised, thereby enhancing the ease of doing business, and the investors will have opportunity for having early credit and liquidity of their investments," SEBI said.

SEBI invited comments on the proposed change until June 3.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818