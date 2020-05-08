Sensex climbs over 500 points, Nifty tops 9,350

New Delhi: Markets opened on a positive note on Friday in tandem with global stocks.

The BSE Sensex opened at 32,083.32. At 9.26 am the 30-share index was trading 513.99 points or 1.63 percent higher at 31,957.37. On the other hand, the NSE Nfty soared 125.00 points or 1.36 percent to 9,324.05.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, HUL, RIL, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Nestle, SBI, and Infosys, rising upto 4.33 percent. On the other hand major laggards were Powergrid and AsianPaint, falling upto 0.84 percent.

In the previous session on Thursday, BSE Sensex fell 242.37 points or 0.76 per cent to close at 31,443.38. The broader NSE Nifty slipped 71.85 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 9,199.05.