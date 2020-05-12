हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex ends 190 points lower, Nifty slides below 9,200

Sensex dropped 190.10 points or 0.60 percent to end at 31,371.12 while the NSE Nifty ended down 42.65 points or 0.46 percent at 9,196.55.

New Delhi: Markets ended lower on Tuesday amid weak cues from global markets.

Sensex dropped 190.10 points or 0.60 percent to end at 31,371.12 while the NSE Nifty ended down 42.65 points or 0.46 percent at 9,196.55.

The rupee meanwhile surged 22 paise to close at 75.51 (provisional) against the US dollar.

In the previous session on Monday, BSE Sensex ended at 31,561.22, down 81.48 points or 0.26 per cent. Likewise, the NSE barometer Nifty fell over 220 points from its day's peak to close at 9,239.20, dropping 12.30 points or 0.13 per cent.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
