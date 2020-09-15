Sensex ends 288 points higher, Nifty finishes above 11,520

New Delhi: Markets ended in the green led by rally in banking and finance stocks amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 287.72 points or 0.74 per cent higher at 39,044.35. The broader NSE Nifty rose 81.75 points or 0.71 per cent to finish at 11,521.80.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, HDFC, Kotak Bank, Powergrid, HDFC Bank, SBI and LT, spurting 4.03 percent.

On the other hand, Titan, Maruti, ITC, Asian Paints, M&M, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, M&M, HCL Tech, Nestle and TCS were among the laggards, shedding up to 1.20 per cent.

Sector-wise, BSE telecom, healthcare, bankex, basic materials, finance, power and utilities rose up to 1.94 per cent, while realty closed lower. Broader BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices climbed as much as 1.44 per cent.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended with gains, while Tokyo slipped in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a positive note in early deals.

Meanwhile, rupee tumbled 16 paise to close at 73.64 against the US dollar. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.49 per cent higher at USD 40.20 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 298.22 crore on a net basis on Monday, exchange data showed.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE Sensex closed 97.92 points or 0.25 percent lower at 38,756.63. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty fell 24.40 points or 0.21 percent to 11,440.05.