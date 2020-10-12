Sensex ends 84 points higher, Nifty closes above 11,900

New Delhi: Markets ended in green following the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements to revive economic growth and boost festive demand in the economy.

The BSE index ended 84.31 points or 0.21 per cent higher at 40,593.80. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 16.75 points or 0.14 per cent to close at 11,930.95.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were ITC, Infosys, Asian Paint, HCL Tech, Powergrid, Maruti, TCS, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance, rising upto 2.59 percent. On the other hand, mjaor losers were Bharti Airtel, ONGC, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Nestle, Kotak Bank, LT, NTPC, Bajaj Finserve and Axis Bank, falling upto 2.33 percent.

In the previous session, the Sensex closed 326.82 points or 0.81 per cent higher at 40,509.49, while the Nifty ended 79.60 points or 0.67 per cent up at 11,914.20. Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 39.39 crore on a net basis on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.38 per cent lower at USD 42.26 per barrel. In the forex market, the rupee snapped its three-session winning run, slipping 12 paise to close at 73.28 against the US dollar.