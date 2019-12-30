Sensex ends flat, Nifty closes above 12,250; Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, UPL, Vedanta gain

Mumbai: Indian indices ended flat on Monday (December 30) with the Sensex down 17.14 points at 41,558.00, while the Nifty closed up 10.10 points at 12,255.90. Among major gainers on the Nifty were Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, UPL, Vedanta and Hero MotoCorp, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, IOC and Axis Bank were major losers.

About 1423 shares have advanced, 1108 shares declined, while 192 shares remained unchanged. Among sectors, except PSU bank all other equity indices ended in the green led by the auto, metal, FMCG, and pharma.

Earlier in the day, equity indices erased all morning gains due to selling pressure in banking, financial services, and IT sectors. At 1:30 pm, the BSE S&P Sensex was 77 points lower at 41,498 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 12 points to 12,234. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty PSU bank plunging by 1.48 per cent.

During early hours on Monday, equity benchmark indices were in the positive terrain tracking their Asian peers with easing of trade war worries and reduced uncertainty over the Brexit.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 71 points to 41,646 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 20 points at 12,266. Apart from Nifty metal and PSU bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green. Nifty bank rose by 0.47 per cent to a fresh record high while Nifty auto ticked up by 0.63 per cent and FMCG by 0.5 per cent.

Among stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra rose by 1.2 per cent to Rs 536.75 per share while Power Grid Corporation moved up by 1.1 per cent and ITC by 1 per cent. Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank were up by 1 per cent, 0.8 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively.

The other prominent gainers were Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, GAIL, and Tata Consultancy Services. However, Reliance Industries, Coal India, State Bank of India and Titan were in the negative terrain.

Meanwhile, a broad gauge of Asian share markets rose to the highest in 18 months as Chinese equities gained. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last up by 0.2 per cent. Chinese blue chips, which had started the day lower, were up by 1.24 per cent at the midday break.

Japan`s Nikkei stock index slid by 0.58 per cent. Easing trade war worries and reduced uncertainty over Britain`s plans to leave the European Union after British elections returned a strong Conservative majority have offered a lift to global equities.

(With Agency Inputs)