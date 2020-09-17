Sensex falls 125 points, Nifty at 11, 570 in early trade

New Delhi: Markets opened lower on Thursday amidst negative global cues.

The BSE Sensex fell 124.54 points or 0.32 percent to 39,178.31 while the NSE Nifty dropped 32.55 points or 0.28 percent to 11,572.00.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Powergrid, Bajaj Auto, TCS, LT, Titan, ITC, Maruti, Bajaj Finserve, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel, falling upto 1.11 percent. On the other hand, major gainers were HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paint, Ultrachem, Infosys, ONGC, M&M, RIL, Sun Pharma and Nestle, rising upto 2.83 percent.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.82%, running out of steam after five straight days of gains. Japan`s Nikkei shed 0.45%. US S&P 500 futures fell 0.87% in Asia on Thursday following a 0.46% drop in the S&P 500 on Wall Street. Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.25% on Wednesday. Nasdaq futures dropped 1.13% in Asia. Brent crude dropped 0.62% to $41.96 per barrel while U.S. crude fell 0.72% to $39.87 per barrel, a Reuters report said.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the 30-share BSE index ended 258.50 points or 0.66 percent higher at 39,302.85 while the NSE Nifty rose 82.75 points or 0.72 per cent to 11,604.55.