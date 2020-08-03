Sensex falls 341 points, Nifty slips below 11,000

New Delhi: Markets fell sharply in opening trade on Monday dragged by losses in banking and financials amidst mixed global cues.

The BSE Sensex fell 341.71 points or 0.91 percent to 37,265.18 in early trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 93.30 points or 0.84 percent to 10,980.15.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, ONGC, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Powergrid, RIL, Nestle, Bajaj Finserve and Infosys, falling upto 3.73 percent. On the other hand, major gainers were Titan, Bajaj Auto, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Maruti, M&M, Ultrachem, SBI, Asian Paints and ICICI Bank, rising upto 2.85 percent.

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 958.64 crore on a net basis on Friday, provisional data showed.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2%, though that was from a six-month top. Japan`s Nikkei added 2.1% courtesy of a pullback in the yen, while South Korea shares were flat. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 inched up 0.1%, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures were little changed, a Reuters report said.

In the previous session on Friday the BSE Sensex ended 129.18 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 37,606.89 after a choppy session. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 28.70 points or 0.26 per cent to finish at 11,073.45. During the week, the Sensex fell 522.01 points or 1.36 per cent, while the Nifty declined 120.70 points or 1.07 per cent.